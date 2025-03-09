The NFL trade market is heating up, and we could see some of these trades have a ton of impact on the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is our latest mock draft. Deebo Samuel and Geno Smith have already been traded, and free agency hasn't even begun yet. We've also seen starting guards in Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney get shipped to new teams as well.

It's been a crazy trade market already, and with the free agency period opening up this week, there could be many more wild moves that happen. Some of these moves could impact the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on April 24th.

There isn't a clear-cut prospect who is going to go first overall, and the weaker QB class could make teams have to get more creative to find a QB solution for this coming season and beyond. Here is our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, as several major player trades take center stage.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans cut pass-rusher Harold Landry recently, so perhaps that is a strong indication they are wanting to take Abdul Carter with the first overall pick. He’s the best prospect in the NFL Draft class and does actually benefit from the QB class in this year’s draft being quite weak.

The Titans probably entertain trade-down offers, but in this NFL Mock Draft, they stay put and go with Carter.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The quickest way for the Cleveland Browns to get out of the cellar and become relevant again is to hit on a rookie QB in the 2025 NFL Draft and to trade Myles Garrett. There is a possibility that both of these things happen in this mock draft. Ward has the most upside of any QB in the NFL Draft class but will need some refinement.

This could be a legendary pick for the Browns here with the second overall selection.