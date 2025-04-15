2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for the top QB prospects

The 2025 NFL Mock Draft frenzy is mercifully about to come to an end, but we get the opportunity to speculate for just over a week yet. And we've got plenty of exciting scenarios to explore.

The quarterback position is always in focus when it comes to the NFL Draft and this year's class, while not as strong as last year's class, is perhaps even more polarizing. It seems like things are trending toward Cam Ward being the #1 overall pick, but there could be mayhem and confusion beyond that.

Could we see surprise teams get into the quarterback mix? Could we see four quarterbacks land in the first round? We're going to explore some ideas in this quarterback-only mock draft, fixated on finding the best possible landing spots for each player at that position in this year's class.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for top QBs

Cam Ward, Miami: Tennessee Titans (1st overall)

This one seems to be the most obvious at this point. In fact, it might be the only one that qualifies as "obvious". The Titans have been trending toward taking Cam Ward with the 1st overall pick since they decided to cancel workouts with players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They have unofficially already made this pick and therefore are able to make plans for the rest of the draft.

Watching Ward last year, you see a player who is supremely confident in his abilities, no matter the situation or the deficit his team faced. Ward simultaneously did a great job of putting the Miami Hurricanes in some rough situations but also geeting them out of those rough situations. He has the playmaker gene, there's no question about it.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: New York Giants (trade up from 2nd-round pick)

I don't know exactly where the Giants will take him, but they are a team that has shown the most substantial interest in Shedeur Sanders up to this point.

Peter Schrager, who is now working with ESPN, recently reported that Giants GM Joe Schoen has not only been to Colorado games in person this season, but he's also gone to practice in person. The Giants have held a dinner with Sanders and are working him out privately just a week before the draft.

They might try to have their cake and eat it, too with this one. They could potentially be attempting to draft both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, even if they have to trade up to make it happen.