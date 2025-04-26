2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Rounds 4-7 after dramatic Day 2 picks

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft will finish off the draft weekend, so let's crack open a Day 3 mock draft right here. Day 2 brought us some unexpected picks for sure, and we've got just one more day left. Rounds 4-7 will take us home in this year's draft.
And after that, many of the offseason programming will slowly but surely begin for the rookies and veterans. It's actually insane to think that the NFL Draft actually isn't yet halfway over.
If you are a draft junkie, you still have a ton of picks left to enjoy. Let's mock it up for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 mock draft for Rounds 4-7
Round 4 Predictions
103. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
104. Jacksonville Jaguars - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
105. New York Giants - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
106. New England Patriots - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
107. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
108. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
109. Chicago Bears - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
110. New York Jets - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
111. Philadelphia Eagles - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
112. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
113. San Francisco 49ers - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
114. Carolina Panthers - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
115. Arizona Cardinals - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
116. Miami Dolphins - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
117. Indianapolis Colts - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
118. Atlanta Falcons - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
119. Cincinnati Bengals - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
120. Tennessee Titans - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
122. Carolina Panthers - Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
123. Pittsburgh Steelers - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
124. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
125. Los Angeles Chargers - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
126. Cleveland Browns - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
127. Los Angeles Rams - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
128. Washington Commanders - CJ West, DT, Indiana
129. Baltimore Ravens - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia
130. Philadelphia Eagles - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
131. New Orleas Saints - Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (FL)
132. Buffalo Bills - Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
133. Kansas City Chiefs - Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)
134. Denver Broncos - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
135. Las Vegas Raiders - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
136. Baltimore Ravens - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
137. Seattle Seahawks - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State
138. San Francisco 49ers - Jordan Phillips DT, Maryland