2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Rounds 4-7 after dramatic Day 2 picks

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft will finish off the draft weekend, so let's crack open a Day 3 mock draft right here. Day 2 brought us some unexpected picks for sure, and we've got just one more day left. Rounds 4-7 will take us home in this year's draft.

And after that, many of the offseason programming will slowly but surely begin for the rookies and veterans. It's actually insane to think that the NFL Draft actually isn't yet halfway over.

If you are a draft junkie, you still have a ton of picks left to enjoy. Let's mock it up for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 mock draft for Rounds 4-7

Round 4 Predictions

103. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

104. Jacksonville Jaguars - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

105. New York Giants - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

106. New England Patriots - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

107. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

108. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

109. Chicago Bears - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

110. New York Jets - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

111. Philadelphia Eagles - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

112. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

113. San Francisco 49ers - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

114. Carolina Panthers - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

115. Arizona Cardinals - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

116. Miami Dolphins - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

117. Indianapolis Colts - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

118. Atlanta Falcons - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

119. Cincinnati Bengals - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

120. Tennessee Titans - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

122. Carolina Panthers - Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

123. Pittsburgh Steelers - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

124. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

125. Los Angeles Chargers - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

126. Cleveland Browns - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

127. Los Angeles Rams - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

128. Washington Commanders - CJ West, DT, Indiana

129. Baltimore Ravens - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

130. Philadelphia Eagles - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

131. New Orleas Saints - Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (FL)

132. Buffalo Bills - Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

133. Kansas City Chiefs - Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

134. Denver Broncos - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

135. Las Vegas Raiders - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

136. Baltimore Ravens - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

137. Seattle Seahawks - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

138. San Francisco 49ers - Jordan Phillips DT, Maryland