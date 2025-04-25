2025 NFL Mock Draft: Re-drafting first 10 picks after an insane Round 1

If the top 10 teams got to redraft in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, how would those selections look? It took just two picks for there to be some fireworks at the top of Round 1, as the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars decided to execute a trade, which sent the Browns down to pick five and the Jaguars up to the second pick.

The Jags obviously took Travis Hunter in an effort to make a franchise-altering move, and the Browns are clearly now in the business of stockpiling picks. If the 10 teams picking at the top got to re-draft, how might that look?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Would the first 10 teams do the same thing?

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

There is simply no way the Tennessee Titans would do anything different unless they got some type of historically rich haul to move down from the first overall pick, but Cam Ward is not good enough of a prospect to warrant such a haul.

The Titans make the pick again in this re-draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Cleveland Browns decide to keep the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter might legitimately be a yearly All-Pro type of player and was the best WR and CB prospect in this year's class. There'd be no reason to trade out of this pick to begin with, frankly.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants could be stuck picking Abdul Carter third overall in a hypothetical re-draft, but he might be the best pure defensive player in the entire class. The Giants defensive front is lethal with Carter in the picture.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Another pick that likely happens again in a 2025 NFL re-draft, the New England Patriots take Will Campbell at pick four to give Drake Maye a long-term blindside protector. Campbell is not a sexy pick, but could be a 12-year left tackle solution for the Patriots.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jaguars were rumored to be considering a top offensive prospect, and if they would not have been able to trade up to pick five, I do wonder if Tet McMillan would have been in play here. McMillan could have paired up with Brian Thomas Jr to form a lethal WR duo for years to come.