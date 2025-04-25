2025 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings finish off elite roster with insane draft haul

The Minnesota Vikings took guard Donovan Jackson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. What will they do with their remaining picks? Donovan Jackson caps off what may be one of the biggest OL investments we have seen in quite some time, as this team also signed Ryan Kelly and Wiill Fries in free agency.

The Vikings OL could be one of the best in the NFL, and with their remaining picks in this mock draft, they could put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl roster.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings going all-in on JJ McCarthy

24. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson should plug right into left guard for the Minnesota Vikings, giving JJ McCarthy an insane level of protection for years to come. It is actually insane how much GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has poured into the offensive line this offseason.

97. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

With clear needs in the secondary at cornerback and safety, the Minnesota Vikings grab a safety and take Billy Bowman from Oklahoma at pick 97, which is near the bottom of the third round, so this could be their Day 2 pick later today.

139. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson is one of the many draftable running backs here in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he heads to the Minnesota Vikings at pick 139. The Vikes extended Aaron Jones this offseason and also swung a trade for Jordan Mason, so they are also making a huge RB investment as well.

187. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

With their last pick in this mock draft, the Vikings again bolster the trenches, but focus on the defensive side of the ball here, taking Cam Jackson from Florida. Minnesota has really put a massive emphasis on both OL and DL this offseason, which is the way to sustain success in today's NFL.