2025 NFL Mock Draft: Re-drafting first 10 picks after an insane Round 1

Picks 6-10

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders ran to the podium to take Ashton Jeanty, the RB prospect from Boise State, but while Jeanty is an excellent prospect, teams do not win Super Bowls with a top rushing attack - they win Super Bowls by being lethal in the trenches and having franchise QB play.

Right now, the Raiders have neither of those things - this was a luxury pick for a team who had no business making one. Vegas takes Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas in the re-draft.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

I bet Armand Membou would still head to the New York Jets if they got another shot at things. He's a legitimate right tackle and the missing link to what is all of a sudden an encouraging, young offensive line in New York.

8. Denver Broncos (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

If Ashton Jeanty would have made it past the Las Vegas Raiders, I do wonder if the Denver Broncos would have traded up into the top-10 to secure his services. It would have been a fun scenario, as Denver could have turned into an elite offense overnight with Jeanty in the picture. Denver stayed at 20 and took Jahdae Barron instead.

9. New Orleans Saints - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Kelvin Banks Jr was the pick for the New Orleans Saints, but in the re-draft here, they might consider going with Mason Graham, the top defensive tackle prospect who could be a key cog in the middle of that defense for years to come.

10. Chicago Bears - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Chicago Bears probably had their eyes on Colston Loveland, Ashton Jeanty in a trade-up, or a trade-down offer, but I am sure they were and are over the moon about the Michigan TE, so he remains at pick 10 in this re-draft.