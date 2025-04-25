Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft could bring some nice fits for the remaining quarterbacks on the board. Let's look at the best fits for the QBs. The only QB who hear his name called was Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, and this is not a surprise.

This QB class is simply not all that good, but Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft might provide some great value for teams who could take a modest swing on a potential franchise passer.

Let's get into some ideal QB fits for teams on Day 2 of the draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Best quarterback fits for teams on Day 2 of the draft

Shedeur Sanders - New Orleans Saints, pick 40

Shedeur Sanders could head to New Orleans at pick 40. They play in a dome, do not have a clear-cut starting QB, and took a tackle with their first-round pick, so Sanders may actually have a realistic shot at reaching his full NFL potential with this franchise.

Jalen Milroe - New York Jets, pick 42

Jalen Milroe and current New York Jets starting QB Justin Fields do have a lot of similarities, but Milroe does have a better arm and is actually Lamar Jackson-esque with his athleticism. Milroe heading to New York at the top of the second round could give him ample time to try and develop behind Fields, who is on his third team in as many seasons.

Tyler Shough - Los Angeles Rams, pick 90

The Los Angeles Rams have the 90th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is near the bottom of Round 3. Tyler Shough could sit behind Matthew Stafford for a year and perhaps get a shot to compete for the starting job in 2026. The Rams could also just target a top QB prospect in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but grabbing Shough with a mid-round pick like this is great value for the franchise.