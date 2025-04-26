2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 mock draft with surprise team for Shedeur Sanders

The first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are shockingly already in the books, and there are still plenty of outstanding players still on the board. The most polarizing at this point is, of course, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The NFL blacklisting Sanders was not on anyone's BINGO card up to this point but the madness has to stop on Saturday, and it has to stop quickly. We've got a surprise landing spot for Sanders in this 4th-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft as well as landing spots for some intriguing potential Day 3 picks like Cam Skattebo, Jack Sawyer, Will Howard, and more.

Who is your team going to steal in the early portion of Day 3?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4th Round Predictions

103. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

The Titans get a weapon for Cam Ward at the wide receiver position after shifting their focus to the other side of the ball on Day 2.

104. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Jaguars mercifully end the most bizarre and disturbing draft slide in recent memory, reuniting Shedeur Sanders with his college teammate Travis Hunter.

105. New York Giants: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

The Giants take advantage of the fall of a cornerback prospect who was projected to land somewhere in the top 100 overall. You can never have too many guys who can cover.

106. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

One of the biggest surprise snubs of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft was Ohio State pass rusher Jack Sawyer. It won’t be hard to sell Mike Vrabel on picking a fellow Ohio State alum.

107. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

You can never have too many good pass rushers. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been crushing this draft while also getting some additional capital for next year. They get a nice rotation piece for their EDGE group here.

108. Las Vegas Raiders: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

It was surprising to see Florida State’s Joshua Farmer fall out of the third round of this draft. With such a big run on defensive linemen, this would be a major steal early in the 4th round for the Raiders, who ended Day 2 by loading up in the trenches.

109. Chicago Bears: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

It was a little surprising to see the Bears pass on the running back position through the first two days of the draft. They take advantage of the outstanding depth of this class and get another playmaker for Ben Johnson’s offense.

110. New York Jets: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The New York Jets have a chance to get Justin Fields a big, physical receiver who could be an asset for this team as a blocker as well. This is an ideal fit.