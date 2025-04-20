2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants have studied up a ton on Shedeur Sanders, and it seems like that is still firmly a possibility with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and do not necessarily have to reach for Sanders at pick three.

Frankly, Sanders is not a special prospect at all and has been compared to NFL passers like Teddy Bridgewater and Geno Smith - so yeah - not great. New York will instead grab Abdul Carter with this pick and continue to load up on the defensive side of the ball.

It would not shock me if the Giants tried to trade up in the first round to land Sanders, but they could also stay put at the top of the second round and likely be able to grab someone like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart. Carter to the Giants at pick three.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell might just be the missing piece along the offensive line for the New England Patriots, and I truly believe people need to stop complaining about his arm length. Campbell is a well-rounded left tackle prospect and might be able to bring stability on the left side of the offensive line for the Pats, who also signed right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency.

Protecting Drake Maye has to be this team's top priority heading into the 2025 NFL Season, so potential OL additions of Moses, Campbell, and center Garrett Bradbury could be what keeps Maye upright and helps him flourish in his second year in the NFL.

It truly would not shock me if the Patriots surprised many people across the league in 2025 and were better than expected.