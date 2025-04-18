Giants 2025 NFL Draft would be a massive failure if this scenario happens

The New York Giants are one of the more dysfunctional teams in the NFL and could have a failure of a 2025 NFL Draft without making this move. Somehow getting worse over the last few years, the Giants are at a huge crossroad in their franchise's history.

If the 2025 NFL Draft does not go the way it should for the team, both GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be out of a job. The G-Men should not have re-signed Daniel Jones on that $160 million contract, and that decision was so bad that the team actually cut him during the 2024 season.

Well, Schoen spoke to the media recently and talked about his re-made QB room:

""With the signing of those two players, I think we put ourselves in a position where I don't think that's mandatory," Schoen said during his pre-draft news conference. "The two guys we signed have played a lot of ball. I do think we upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago. I like the guys that we have. Tommy (DeVito) is still in there and won games for us, too. He's still developing. So, we are happy with the makeup of the room right now."" Joe Schoen

The Giants must take a QB high in the 2025 NFL Draft

Schoen indicated that he does not believe it is 'mandatory' for the team to use a high pick on a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, talking about how Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are apparently upgrades to their QB room. Now yes, we are in the lying season, if you will. No GM in the NFL wants to spill the beans on what they plan on doing in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And just because the Giants did sign Wilson and Winston, they still must take a QB high in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they don't, their draft class will simply be a huge failure. It would be an interesting situation with having the two veterans in the building, and with the Giants obviously needing to win now, you would think that instead of a QB high in the draft, taking an immediate-impact player would be the better option.

But GM Joe Schoen and the rest of the Giants front office have to understand that they still can keep their jobs beyond 2025 and still have to build for the future. This team has to be proactive in that regard and simply should not listen to what the media says. Yes, taking a first-round QB would seriously crowd that room, but who cares?

The Giants have to figure something out at the most important position in sports, and they should keep taking swings until they have their guy. If they are high enough on Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they should take him and not look back at all.

If the New York Giants fail to take a QB high in the 2025 NFL Draft, it would be a massive failure on their part.