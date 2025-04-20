2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

This should not be a surprising pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their first-year GM, James Gladstone, came from the Los Angeles Rams organization, and what did the Rams just do so well over the past few draft cycles?

They rebuilt the defensive line in a massive way, hitting on a ton of draft picks. There is not a secret formula to sustaining success and winning games in the NFL - you find the franchise QB and get strong in the trenches. When a team does that, most of their issues vanish overnight.

I do believe Trevor Lawrence is a franchise QB, but he has not played as well as many of us thought he would. To be fair, though, the Jaguars have been horribly dysfunctional during his time in the NFL. Well, the Jags hope to stop that dysfunction with Gladstone leading the way. They'll use the fifth pick in this NFL mock draft on the best defensive tackle in the draft, Mason Graham from Michigan.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Las Vegas Raiders might be the first team that can realistically take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, but if they were smart and looked at their roster seriously, they would see that Armand Membou should be the pick. Membou is a flat-out stellar athlete and a long-term starter along the offensive line for the Raiders.

Their new GM is Geno Smith, who the Raiders acquired from the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick. The main issue with the Smith era in Seattle was the poor offensive line. The Raiders have to ensure their OL is competent enough to keep their QB upright.

Armand Membou is the smart pick for this franchise, and they truly should not overthink it here.