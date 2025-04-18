Raiders make enormous offensive investment in latest NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly in a new era, and will bring in an offensive-heavy class in this 2025 NFL mock draft. I am personally not a fan of all of the Las Vegas Raiders moves this offseason, but here we are. Pete Carroll is a good head coach, but there is a reason why the Raiders were able to only trade a third-round pick for Geno Smith.

Geno Smith is comfortably the worst QB in the AFC West and doesn't really move the needle for Vegas, but if they can bring in the right 2025 NFL Draft class, Vegas could be a frisky team in 2025. The focus should be on figuring out present and long-term success.

Let's see if they do that in this mock draft.

Raiders NFL mock draft: Heavy on offense to complete in the loaded AFC

6. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegas Raiders should probably grab right tackle Armand Membou at pick six in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with how generational of a player Ashton Jeanty can be, Pete Carroll and John Spytek simply cannot help themselves and use the pick on the Boise State RB.

Jeanty can easily be an immediate 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL and could help the Raiders close the gap in the AFC.

37. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III and Ashton Jeanty with the first two picks is some flat-out great work by the Raiders in this NFL mock draft. If nothing else, Geno Smith can at least get the ball to his best players. All of a sudden, the Raiders offense now features Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Luther Burden III, and Ashton Jeanty.

That is a handful.

68. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

The secondary is always a need for the Raiders. They grab Texas safety Andrew Mukuba at pick 68 n this NFL mock draft in their efforts to shore up remaining needs and clean up the mess left by previous regimes.

108. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

They weren't able to grab Will Howard, but the Las Vegas Raiders are still able to get a developmental prospect at QB in the building, drafting Quinn Ewers at pick 108. There is absolutely no rush for Ewers to play, as Geno Smith just signed an extension.

143. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Now addressing the offensive line at pick 143, the Raiders grab Anthony Belton in their efforts to secure some long-term stability on this side of the ball.

180. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Jake Majors is probably going to be a starting center one day in the NFL, so the Las Vegas Raiders being able to grab him at pick 180 is nice value and yet another pick with the present and the future in mind. So far, this Raiders NFL Draft haul has been great.

213. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Ashton Jeanty cannot take every single carry, so the Raiders grab Jarquez Hunter at pick 213 and remake their backfield with a young one-two punch.

215. Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

Adding some depth along the DL, the Raiders take Rylie Mills from Notre Dame. Winning the battle in the trenches is now NFL teams win games and sustain success for the long-term.

222. Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

The tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft is deep, and even though the Raiders have Brock Bowers, it would be wise for them to at least grab a late-round TE prospect. Jalin Conyers is their final pick of this NFL mock draft.