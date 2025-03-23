The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching just one month away. Let's get into our latest three-round mock draft where a shocking team trades into the top 10. No on truly knows what's going to happen when the NFL Draft rolls around. This is mainly due to the QB class not being nearly as deep this year as it was last year or in previous drafts.

This could create a bit of chaos at the very top, but with the lack of QB talent, the best QB prospects could also be highly sought after at the same given. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders figure to be the first two QBs taken, and both could actually go in the top three picks.

However, there could be some other quarterbacks who hear their names called earlier than expected, and we could also see prospects going much higher or much lower than usual. Let's get into our latest-three round mock draft where a shocking team trades into the top 10.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans don’t do anything special here at the top and take Cam Ward from Miami (FL). Ward is not the most accurate or polished passer, but he’s got the highest ceiling of any college QB this cycle. Being that the Titans also invested a ton of money into their offensive line this offseason, and have overall made a bigger investment into the unit recently, it could make a ton of sense that they bring in a rookie QB.

Cam Ward is the first choice in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns take Abdul Carter from Penn State. In my opinion, they would take Cam Ward here if he were to fall from pick no. 1, but they instead stick with the best player in the NFL Draft class and grab Carter, who could form the best pass rush duo in the entire NFL alongside Myles Garrett, who just signed a massive contract extension.

The Browns get elite in the trenches with selecting Abdul Carter in this mock draft.