One of the hardest things to do is to build a winning NFL team. Could a few playoff teams from 2024 trade into the top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft? Making a bold move up the NFL Draft board has really paid off for some teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up a ton of picks back in the 2017 NFL Draft to land Patrick Mahomes, and I would venture to guess that decision has worked out for them in a big way. With there not being a ton of blue-chip talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, the top 10 picks could hold even more value, as all the top talent should go in those picks.

Could a few playoff teams from 2024 actually trade into the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 playoff teams that could trade into the top 10

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers actually haven't had that good of a free agency period if you ask me. They seem to have missed out on players like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Evan Engram. They also said goodbye to JK Dobbins and instead signed Najee Harris, so they may have downgraded at RB as well.

With LA having won 11 games in 2024 and not being a contender just yet, GM Joe Hortiz might want to make a huge trade up to acquire a blue-chip prospect. The Chargers could use one more elite weapon on offense and could also use a top defensive prospect as well. We'll see how aggressive they want to be, as it strikes me that both Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh really want to continue building through the NFL Draft, but maybe someone like Tyler Warren is on the board a bit later than the Chargers think.

That could compel them to move up the board.

Denver Broncos

In my opinion, the two players that the Denver Broncos could trade up from pick 20 for would be Ashton Jeanty from Boise State or Tyler Warren from Penn State. The Broncos are truly missing a stud RB1 to take this offense to the next level, and Jeanty could be just that.

I have seen mock drafts that have Jeanty going as high as pick six to the Las Vegas Raiders, and few mocks have him falling all the way to pick 20. The Broncos also still have a need at tight end, as Evan Engram is truly more of a big-bodied wide receiver than anything.

Tyler Warren is more of a true tight end, as he can both block and catch passes. He would be a game-changing player for this offense as well. Either player being in range might be enough for the Broncos to trade up into the top 10.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have hit on a ton of NFL Draft picks in recent years, and it's quite impressive that their front office, led by GM Brian Gutekunst, has had this much of a 'hit' rate on their draft picks. The main issue that is going to prevent the Packers from getting to the mountaintop again is the elite talent they are missing.

They have a metric-ton of 'good' players, but Green Bay needs to find a way to come away with a truly great player this offseason. Trading up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to land a top prospect on either side of the ball could close the gap in the NFC North and turn Green Bay into a contender.