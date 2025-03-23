2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter has to be one of the most interesting NFL Draft prospects this century. He won the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 college football season and is a first-round caliber prospect at both wide receiver and cornerback. This is extremely conveionent for the Jacksonbille Jaguars, as the Jags need both of those positions filled.

At the NFL level, and to preserve his career, Hunter should and will settle into one position, probably cornerback, and be sprinkled in on the offensive side of the ball here and there. With the Jags having a new, offensive-minded head coach and a young QB who has not hit his ceiling yet, it actually might make more sense for Hunter to primarily play WR with the Jags.

Either way, Jacksonville is getting one of the best prospects in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class at pick five.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I understand why many mock drafts would have the Las Vegas Raiders taking RB Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, but upon further look, the Raiders defense is horrid on paper, and this is simply more of an urgent need than running back.

The Raiders notably traded for Geno Smith a few weeks ago and will probably have a contract extension for him soon, but they did have the worst RB room in the NFL in the 2024 season. Vegas surely is going to entertain taking Jeanty, but the best course of action, in my opinion, would be to take a CB like Will Johnson to fix the defensive side of the ball.

With how deep the RB class is here in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders can find a RB1 later on. The defense is in more of a need to be fixed. Pete Caroll is an old-school head coach who loves to run the ball and play defense, so you best bet that both units will be efficient for the Raiders in 2025.