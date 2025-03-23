2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

I am not sure what the New York Jets are attempting to do with Justin Fields as their starting QB, but he’ll likely be their starter for the 2025 NFL Season. The 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be a lot deeper at the QB position, so new Jets GM Darren Mougey could be looking ahead a bit.

A great pick for the present and future for this team could be the stud left tackle from LSU, Will Campbell. Campbell could be a Day 1 starter at the position and would help out a huge unit of need along the offensive line. The Jets OL was abysmal in 2024, and it’s simply an area where a brand-new GM should be investing into.

With Campbell now inserted into the equation, the Jets could feature a solid OL and could allow them to easily insert a rookie QB into the mix next year. I would not rule out the team trying to trade up in the first round for one of the top two QBs, but in this mock draft, they stay at pick seven.

8. Dallas Cowboys (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Dallas Cowboys trade up into the top 10, which gives us two teams doing so in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. They unsurprisingly take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, and Jerry Jones simply can’t help himself here. The Cowboys have had another awful offseason if you ask me - they seemed to almost push Mike McCarthy out of the door and now have Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach.

A contract extension for Micah Parsons isn’t there yet, and they did seem to overpay for both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. With a top-heavy roster, the Cowboys really should go in a different direction here, but Jones wants Ashton Jeanty in an unsurprising move.