The AFC is truly stacked. As we slowly approach the 2025 NFL Season, let's predict all 16 starting QBs in the conference. Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, but oddly enough, they were not the best team in the conference in the 2024 NFL Season.

There may never have been a time in previous NFL seasons where a conference has been as deep as the AFC is today. Between the elite quarterbacks and up-and-coming teams, anything is on the table as we head toward the 2025 NFL Draft, the offseason programs, and the start of the new season.

The best quarterbacks in the entire NFL are in the AFC. Let's try to predict all 16 starting QBs in the conference for the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting all 16 AFC starting quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson truly should have won his third NFL MVP award in the 2024 season, but it went to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. If the Ravens again get bounced out of the playoffs early, it might be time to have some serious conversations...

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Winning his first MVP award, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has revived and helped them make the AFC Championship Game in 2024. Allen is the QB of the future for Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow threw over 40 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season, and this Bengals team probably could have made a deep playoff run had their defense not been among the worst in the NFL. Cincinnati recently extended Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Cleveland Browns - Kirk Cousins

I am going to guess that Kirk Cousins ends up starting for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. He'd reunite with Kevin Stefanski, as both were in Minnesota at one point, and I truly do not believe the Atlanta Falcons want to keep Cousins on their roster in 2025.

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix

Bo Nix shocked the NFL world in the 2024 NFL Season, throwing for 29 touchdown passes and helping the Broncos win 10 games and snap their playoff-drought streak. Nix and the Broncos are trending in the right direction.

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

A down year for CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, they will look to bounce back and win the AFC South for a third year in a row in 2024. The offensive line was a sore spot in 2024, as Stroud was running for his life.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones in free agency to compete with Anthony Richardson, and while that is a notable signing, I truly do not believe the Colts intend on starting Jones unless Richardson looks abysmal this offseason.

To be fair, though, abysmal is a good way to describe Richardson's QB ability. The "QB competition" we see in the offseason between the two is probably going to favor Richardson.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Will the Liam Coen era be the one where we'll finally see Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars hit their potential? Lawrence isn't going anywhere, but if we're being fair here, he's not been nearly as good as many of us thought he would be coming into the NFL out of Clemson.