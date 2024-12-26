Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season is already upon us, so let's power rank the head coaches who are on the hot seat. More head coaching changes are coming. We've seen a few get fired this year already, and there could be five more head coaches to be shown the door.

At this point, bad teams who plan on making a coaching change will probably wait until the regular season is over, and it would not shock me if an unexpected team made a firing. We have power-ranked the head coaches who are on the hottest seats each week.

Let's roll out our latest rankings for Week 17!

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat for Week 17

4. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a bad team, but they were going to be a bad team this year, so it's not like this team is suffering from some historically bad coaching. However, some of the coaching decisions from Jerod Mayo this year were questionable, and he has also said some questionable things to the media as well.

The main issue with Mayo is that he seemed to always be the 'head coach in waiting,' and the Patriots should not have doubled-down on another former player/coach to get the team back on the right track after the departure of Bill Belichick. The team needed and outside voice, and Mayo isn't that guy. What does he bring to the table?

If you ask me, this franchise needs some new blood, so I do believe Jerod Mayo is on the hot seat, but if I had to guess, he is probably back for at least part of the 2025 NFL Season.

3. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders

I am not sure why the Las Vegas Raiders thought it was a good idea to let Antonio Pierce be the head coach of this team in 2024. It's been a horrid experience, and while it's not all Pierce's fault, he simply is not ready to be a head coach at the NFL level and will probably find a defensive coordinator position in 2025.

The Raiders are probably eyeing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their Week 16 win really hurt their chances at that. Pierce comes in at no. 3 on our head coach hot seat power rankings.

2. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

At this point, the Jacksonville Jaguars will probably just let Doug Pederson finish the season out before making the move to replace him. The Jags' roster is better than their record indicates, so we can all kind of tell that coaching is their weakness here.

The Jaguars have not been able to get the most out of QB Trevor Lawrence, but Lawrence has not been nearly as good as most of us thought. The Jags could be a surprise team in 2025 if they are able to get the right coach in place (Mike Vrabel).

1. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

With the worst record in the NFL, Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are somehow worse than they have been in recent years. It's impressive how dysfunctional this franchise is, but GM Joe Schoen is the culprit, not Daboll. However, it would not shock me to see both Schoen and Daboll being shown the door at the end of the season.

The Giants could take the top QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft if they do finish with the first overall pick. They sit at 2-13 right now, and Brian Daboll's seat has to be insanely hot.