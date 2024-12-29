2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

25. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

How about this selection? Watching the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last few weeks has to make you think that Russell Wilson is not the long-term answer for this team. He just isn’t. Wilson is damaged goods and could be a bridge QB for a year, but that’s about it. The Steelers are a good-not-great team that can win about 10 games with how good their defense is.

They won’t hang with the big boys and will not be a threat in the postseason with how iffy they are at the QB spot. If nothing else, Pittsburgh needs to at least try and bring someone in. Jalen Milroe is the selection here at the bottom of the first round, and I think this could still mean that the Steelers extend Wilson for a year or two.

It gives Wilson one last payday in the NFL, but also gives them the potential for a long-term QB option with Milroe. Could Russell Wilson pave the way for Jalen Milroe on the Pittsburgh Steelers? Could Pittsburgh look elsewhere for the QB position?

26. Baltimore Ravens - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

It seems like the Baltimore Ravens always need some help in the secondary. I mocked Shavon Revel to them, one of the top CB prospects in the coming NFL Draft. He tore his ACL a while back, so that could hurt his draft position, but the Ravens still make the move here at the bottom of the first round.

Baltimore is seeing their starting QB, Lamar Jackson, put together the best season of his career, and it’s likely that he wins his third NFL MVP award. If the Ravens can just fix their issues on defense, this team could be a massive threat in 2025 and beyond, especially if Jackson can keep this production up into 2025.

