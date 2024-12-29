2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

13. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts do have a solid roster. Their main areas of concern as I see it would be in the secondary and at the tight end position. Chris Ballard is their General Manager and just has not been able to find a franchise QB ever since Andrew Luck retired. He has otherwise done a decent job with the rest of the roster.

It would not shock me to see the Colts try to make a splash for someone like Sam Darnold or even Kirk Cousins when he gets cut. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson is simply not good at this stage, and I am not sure he's even shown enough to warrant him being brought back in 2025.

The Colts could opt to sign someone like Darnold and double-dip on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft with Colston Loveland, one of the top tight ends in a very deep NFL Draft class. Indy is missing a game-breaking TE, and Loveland could be that guy.

If they can grab a stud TE and figure out a QB situation, this team could come in at lightning speed and contend for the AFC South in 2025. The division has definitely regressed, so it's wide open for the future.

14. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

To say that the Cincinnati Bengals need to figure out a solution on defense would be the understatement of the year. The entire team has suffered because of this below-average unit. No matter what happens this year, Cincy needs to figure out something on that side of the ball.

I went with Mykel Williams from Georgia. The Bengals could afford to boost-up their pass rush, and my gosh, they also need help at the other two units as well. Grabbing some secondary help and ILB help in free agency and in the coming NFL Draft would also make some sense to me.

De-facto GM Duke Tobin has done a solid job with this roster, but recently-whiffed players in the NFL Draft have caught up to the defense in a big way. The Bengals take Mykel Williams in this 2025 NFL mock draft and hope that he can help fix this unit.

If Cincy can fix their defense, this team is once again going to be a huge problem in the AFC as they have usually been.