Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season is now here, so let's roll out our weekly top 10 quarterback power rankings. Who is at the top? With the final two weeks of the season now underway, we all kind of know who the best QBs in the NFL are this year. And seeing as the MVP award is pretty much a QB award at this point, the MVP race is also getting way more interesting.

On Christmas Day, Lamar Jackson set the all-time QB rushing yards record, passing Michael Vick in a statement MVP game. We'll see if that could be enough for Jackson to win his third MVP award and second in a row. And we'll see if Josh Allen has anything to say about that.

But who else makeup the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of Week 17?

NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 quarterback rankings for Week 17 action

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Having thrown just three interceptions on the season, Justin Herbert has tossed 18 touchdowns and is taking insane care of the football. Nothing jumps off the page with Herbert, but he has been consistently solid all year long, which is a notable thing and a huge reason why he is no. 10 in these power rankings.

9. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels probably wrapped up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels has thrown 22 touchdown passes this year and is the closest thing the NFL has to another Lamar Jackson.

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Heating up lately, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the no. 1 seed in the AFC and may rest some starters in Week 18. Mahomes is hitting is stride right in time for the postseason.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is nearly pushing 40 years old and is playing at an extremely high level for the Los Angeles Rams, who began the season 1-4 but are now 9-6 on the season and will likely win the NFC West title. Stafford comes in at no. 7 on our Week 17 QB power rankings.

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is just throwing the ball all over the place in 2024 and is having the best year of his career, but a bad loss in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Having the best season of his career, both Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are peaking, but it will be interesting to see if Goff and the offense can overcome all of these defensive injuries. Can Goff carry the team in a deeo playoff run? Well, he's been one of the best QBs in the NFL this year, so he may be able to.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

I do not believe Josh Allen is the MVP right now, and I am not sure he's even been a top-2 QB in the AFC this year. Allen and the Bills had a shaky performance in Week 16 versus the New England Patriots, and while Buffalo is very good, this is not an MVP season from Josh Allen. He still comes in at no. 4 in our QB power rankings for Week 17.

3. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold just might be a franchise QB, and I am not sure the Minnesota Vikings will just let him leave in free agency. Darnold helped lead the Vikings to a huge win in Seattle in Week 16, and this guy jusst keeps putting together strong performance, and is often finishing games with a triple-digit passer rating. Darnold has been the third-best QB in the NFL this year.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

If the Cincinnati Bengals had a winning record, we may be talking about Joe Burrow being a frontrunner for the NFL MVP award, but that has not been the case this year. Despite the best season in Burrow's career, the Bengals are 7-8 and have to win-out to sniff the postseason. They haven't really beaten good teams this year, so the Denver Broncos in Week 17 will be a huge test. Burrow comes in at no. 2 on our QB power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

If you ask me, the MVP race is over, and it should go to Lamar Jackson for the second year in a row and third time overall. Now with the most QB rushing yards ever, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens put on a show in Week 17 versus the Houston Texans. Jackson is having the best season of his career and has been historically efficient through the air.

Jackson should win the MVP in a unanimous vote if you ask me. He's the best QB in the NFL this year and no. 1 on our QB power rankings.