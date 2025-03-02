2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

NFL Free Agency is less than two weeks away, and while teams are preparing to attack some of their top needs with veteran players, they might be about to make smarter decisions after watching the incoming crop of young prospects at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The 2025 NFL Draft might not have a ton of blue-chip players at the top of the class, but there is depth to this group and there are a lot of ways teams can address needs now and into the future.

And that's exactly what we're going to explore in this all-new 2025 NFL mock draft, which will cover each of the first three rounds entirely. As of right now, every team in the NFL owns its own first-round pick. Every team in the NFL has a shot to add a significant piece to their roster and add building blocks.

This three-round mock draft is going to take a look at some prospects on the rise after their performances at the Scouting Combine, as well as a quarterback prospect who might be skyrocketing up teams' boards into the top 10 overall picks. Who is your favorite team going to add?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

I think the 1st overall pick is going to come down to one of three names: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Abdul Carter. That’s not really anything groundbreaking at this point in time, but whether the Titans keep this pick or trade it, I’m fairly confident that one of those guys is going 1st overall as of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

And right now, is any prospect “cleaner” than Travis Hunter? Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has a chance to take a truly “generational” player, as much as that word is abused in today’s hot take NFL world, and he already stated he wouldn’t pass on a “generational” player.

Hunter is the best wide receiver in this year’s draft. He’s also the best cornerback. When have we ever seen one player with both of those distinctions? Never. Hunter will come in and be the WR1 for whoever is going to play QB for the Titans going forward.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

We’ve taken a look at some scenarios in which Myles Garrett is traded by the Cleveland Browns already in other 2025 NFL mock draft predictions, and I still think that’s going to happen. Even though there is not a Myles Garrett trade in this mock draft scenario, I still feel like the Browns are going to move on and will need to plan for life without the best player to probably ever don the Browns uniform.

No pressure or anything.

Abdul Carter had a foot issue pop up before the NFL Combine and he won’t work out for teams until late March. That should be no big deal and it’s already been reported that Carter’s foot issue isn’t anything that’s going to linger beyond this offseason. He is the type of building block the Browns need in this class.