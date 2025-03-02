2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

I’m not sure why, but it seems tough in a given mock draft to find the right home for Jahdae Barron, who should be one of the hottest defensive back prospects out there right now. Barron’s versatility will undoubtedly appeal to NFL teams, and his value is certainly going to be raised with the level of play we’ve seen from players like Brian Branch and Cooper DeJean in recent years.

Barron could come in and give the Bucs some more versatility on the back end along with some of the other young studs they already have there.

You can never have too many playmakers at the cornerback position especially when the player is just a wild card positionally. Todd Bowles will know how to utilize a playmaker like this and put him in positions to make a major impact early on.

20. Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The one area of the roster the Denver Broncos absolutely cannot afford to whiff this offseason is in the offensive playmaker department. Would the Broncos really pass on the chance to draft a running back like Ashton Jeanty to take a tight end here?

It’s very possible because both head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton complimented the depth of the running backs in this class. The tight end group is impressive as well, but Payton classified the “Joker” position – an elite receiver at TE or RB – in his offense as the top “must have” this offseason.

Colston Loveland has the ability to quickly beat man coverage at the tight end position and play in-line. The Broncos desperately need a receiving threat like this after Adam Trautman led their tight end room last year with 188 yards receiving.