These 4 defensive backs just boosted 2025 NFL draft stock at the NFL Combine

It's day two of the on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and the defensive backs have taken to the field to prove their athleticism and technical skill. Scouts from every team in the NFL watched closely as defensive backs participated in raw athletic testing and position-specific drills.

Without logos on helmets, it was up to the players to separate themselves from the pack and prove themselves worthy of a draft pick. These four defensive backs rose to the occasion and boosted their stock for the upcoming NFL draft at the NFL Combine.

2025 NFL Draft: Defensive backs on the rise after NFL Combine performance

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Heading into this weekend, many scouts and experts had concerns about Jahdae Barron’s speed. He put those concerns to bed with an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Barron elected not to participate in the position-specific drills, having proved all he needed to with his speed. He’s a position-versatile defensive back, having played safety, nickel, and outside cornerback at Texas.

The former Longhorn has been rising up draft boards consistently over the last year. His performance at the NFL Combine could put him into top-ten conversations.

Darien Porter, Iowa State

Iowa State’s Darien Porter is a somewhat raw prospect at cornerback with limited tape, but he proved himself to be an elite athlete at the NFL Combine. At nearly 6’3” and 195 lbs, Porter was able to clock a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, which ranked second among cornerbacks. He rounded out his athletic profile with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 10’11” broad jump. The former wide receiver showed NFL teams that he has the raw athletic ability to succeed at the next level.

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is a versatile safety out of South Carolina. He started off the day by posting a jaw-dropping 43-inch vertical jump. Emmanwori followed that up with a 4.38-second forty-yard dash. At 6’3” and 220 lbs, Emmanwori is one of the most unique athletes in this year’s draft class. Prior to the combine, some scouts were eyeing a move to linebacker for Emmanwori. The defensive back's performance at the NFL Combine proves that he has the athleticism to stick at safety.

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston was expected to steal the show as the defensive backs entered the field in Indianapolis. He did just that. With a position-leading 4.28-second forty-yard dash, Hairston confirmed the elite speed that scouts had seen on tape. He followed up on his blazing speed with fluid movement in drills.

He didn’t excel in the gauntlet drill, but scouts will remember Hairston for his unparalleled athleticism. Hairston was considered by most experts to be a day-two draft pick coming into the weekend. After this performance, he could start entering first-round conversations.