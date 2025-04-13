2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The San Francisco 49ers probably just need to take the best player on their board here. I could see that being an offensive tackle in this scenario or possibly someone like linebacker Jihaad Campbell or Mike Green. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron could also make sense here.

The 49ers are one of those teams in the first round right now that you have to sort of just stay on your toes. They have enough picks in the top 100 overall to really go any direction here and feel good about what they can get later.

There is, however, a pretty massive dropoff at the tackle position beyond the obvious round one guys, and being able to take the top offensive lineman on your board in this pick slot is wild.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Here we have a rather shocking selection for the Dallas Cowboys, who go with yet another Michigan tight end prospect.

In 2023, the Cowboys took Luke Schoonmaker and things just haven’t worked out. They also have Jake Ferguson who made the Pro Bowl in 2023, but he’s not a big-play guy and I don’t view him as a true long-term solution at the position. The Cowboys could stay faithful and loyal to the guys on their roster, but Colston Loveland is going to be a top 7 or 8 player on a lot of teams’ boards with how weak the top-end talent is in this class.

Sure, the Cowboys could take a wide receiver here. The could go Omarion Hampton. But Colston Loveland would add another layer to that offense.