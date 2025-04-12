Dak Prescott is set to return from his 2024 hamstring injury to start the 2025 season. Could the Dallas Cowboys load up the offense in the NFL Draft? The Cowboys have had another interesting offseason, and it really does not feel all that promising approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Only time will tell, but Dallas did not do anything of note in free agency and now have a brand-new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer. It just does not feel like a great situation overall, but the Cowboys will at least get Dak Prescott back from his 2024 hamstring injury.

If nothing else, the Cowboys could truly load up the offensive personnel for Dak Prescott in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what would a haul like that look like? Let's get into it.

Cowboys 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Loading up for Dak Prescott's return

12. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton would be a good pick for the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th selection. He'd form a UNC backfield along with Javonte Williams, who signed with the team in free agency. Williams is clearly not a RB1 at the NFL level anymore, but he could be good in some short-yardage packages and to simply take the load off of Hampton at times, but getting an every-down running back should be the team's top priority in the 2025 NFL Draft.

44. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Getting another competent wide receiver should also be on the agenda as well. Tre Harris does profile as an "X" receiver in the NFL, and in my opinion, that is the type of receiver that this offense is missing. All of a sudden with Hampton and Harris, the Cowboys might be cooking, if you will, on offense.

CeeDee Lamb is still in the picture as well, so Dallas could return to having a top offense in the NFL.

76. Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Now addressing the pass-rush with their final pick in the top-100, the Dallas Cowboys take Ashton Gillotte from Louisville in this NFL mock draft. Dallas has not re-signed Micah Parsons on a long-term deal, and I just have a feeling that is not going to be resolved anytime soon, unfortunately.