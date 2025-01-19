2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

Another week of the 2024-25 NFL season is in the books, which means it's time for yet another 2025 NFL Mock Draft. This mock draft is going to cover the first three rounds of the draft, making it our biggest mock draft projection of 2025 to date.

And although the quarterback carousel keeps turning, it still feels absolutely impossible to predict right now what NFL teams are going to think of this class. Just like every year, there are polarizing prospects at the quarterback position, but are we going to see guys truly drop down the board like we did in 2022 or will we see teams fall in love with these guys like we did in 2024?

With so many teams still missing quarterbacks of the future and jobs on the line, we could see a lot of big-time action for the guys who are declaring for this class, which now includes a couple of SEC stars in Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers.

Without further ado, let's get into the latest three-round

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board early in 1st round

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Tennessee Titans moved on from general manager Ran Carthon and just recently hired Mike Borgonzi away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Borgonzi knows as well as anyone that if you have a quarterback you can build around, you can compete every single year.

I’m not going to sit here and say that Cam Ward is the second coming of Patrick Mahomes, but he might give Borgonzi a true foundation to build around in 2025 and beyond. The Titans have a unique opportunity in the AFC South, even with CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans winning a playoff game for the second-straight year, to go from worst to first if they hit the right quarterback prospect.

The Washington Commanders are going to serve as the inspiration for many teams in 2025 and Ward might not be as dynamic of a runner as Daniels, but he is a playmaker out there.

2. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

The Cleveland Browns are in a very sticky position heading into the 2025 offseason. They obviously aren’t going to be relying on Deshaun Watson at all this coming season after Watson not only ruptured his Achilles during the 2024 season but then re-ruptured it during his recovery process.

And frankly, as far as the Browns are concerned, it’s probably for the best. There was nothing we saw over the last three seasons to indicate that Watson was going to be able to be this team’s franchise quarterback, and it’s going to be best for this team to just move on.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of those polarizing quarterback prospects I mentioned in the past, but seeing what the Washington Commanders were able to do with Jayden Daniels this past year, you can’t help but wonder if a dynamic player like Milroe stands to benefit. Daniels was further along in his development a year ago, but the Commanders set him up for success with the short passing game and allowing him to use his legs and natural playmaking abilities.