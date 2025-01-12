Another week, another mock draft. This 2025 NFL mock draft is two rounds long and includes some unexpected action with the QB position. With this class not projected to be all that strong at the QB position, teams may have to get creative to find their franchise passer. Simply put, this might not be a great year to need a QB.

Contrast that with the 2024 NFL Draft, and it seems like last year was the year to nab a franchise signal-caller. For the teams who did miss out last year, the 2025 NFL Draft could be a desperation play for them. There are many other positions that other teams will be addressing as well, and with the coming NFL Draft just not being all that talented at the top, it could make for an interesting first round.

Let's dive into our latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

NFL Draft order taken before beginning of 2024 NFL Playoffs.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

With the Tennessee Titans now officially having the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it does provide some clarity on which players could go first. To me, the momentum seems to indicate that Cam Ward is the likely candidate to go to the Titans.

Ward might not be as polished of a prospect as Shedeur Sanders is, but Ward is the better overall athlete by a mile and has the stronger arm. The Titans could opt to take a higher-ceiling player in Ward and hope that head coach Brian Callahan and the rest of the offensive staff can develop him properly. Cam Ward to the Titans with pick no. 1 in this NFL mock draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Surprise! Jalen Milroe heads to Cleveland with the second overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. I truly do not think that Deion Sanders would let his son Shedeur get drafted to the Browns. As silly as that sounds, I can see it happening. News broke late last week that Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles again, so he’s now facing another recovery that could hold him out of the entire 2025 NFL Season.

The Browns may be best off taking a rookie QB in the NFL Draft and bringing in a low-cost veteran to be the bridge QB. This allows them to easily (kind of) move on from Deshaun Watson if they are able to at least put a logical long-term QB plan in place.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants made a huge mistake in the 2024 NFL Draft when they took Malik Nabers out of LSU over JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. The process from GM Joe Schoen was flat-out terrible last year. And now Schoen and the Giants are stuck taking Shedeur Sanders, who is a worse prospect than all six first-round QBs in 2024.

The Giants really have no choice here; but they do have a decent base with a stud WR in Nabers and a stud LT in Andrew Thomas. There is talent here and there on this roster, and at the end of the day, hitting on a QB fixes most issues. While Schoen has totally botched the QB process, he is able to get Sheduer Sanders in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

4. Carolina Panthers (via NE) - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Trade! The Carolina Panthers trade up in this NFL mock draft and get some much-needed pass rush help with Abdul Carter from Penn State, who is a sensational prospect.