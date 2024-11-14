2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 mock draft ahead of Week 11
Week 11 of the 2024 season begins today, but before that, let's dive into a top-10 2025 NFL Mock Draft. It's projected to be a very below-average NFL Draft at the top. There is not a lot of high-end talent, and the projected QB class is just not very good either.
Teams may have to get creative when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, and it would not shock me if we saw a ton of trades within the top-10. As we approach Week 11, the "bad" teams in the NFL are becoming more obvious, and the current top-10 NFL Draft order is going to look very similar when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in April.
As we approach Week 11, let's roll out a top-10 NFL mock draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
There just isn't a ton of top-end talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, and for teams who are picking this high, that just isn't ideal at all. The Jacksonville Jaguars are obviously not taking a QB in the NFL Draft, but they do have other needs. The roster seemed solid heading into the season, and I personally believe that this team has more of a coaching issue than a talent one.
I mocked Will Johnson from Michigan to the Jaguars with the first overall pick. It may not be a sexy selection by any means, but there isn't really a slam-dunk tackle prospect, and as we just said, the QB if off the table here, so Johnson it is.
2. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The first QB taken in this NFL mock draft is Cam Ward from Miami (FL). Ward is having an electric season. He's got 32 touchdowns against six interceptions and has also added another three rushing touchdowns. It's hard to say if Ward or Shedeur Sanders would be the first QB taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. I think the momentum is definitely with one of those two players.
The New York Giants have been dealing with their horrific decision to extend Daniel Jones two offseasons ago. It'd be a massive shock if this team kept Jones around beyond this year, and it may also be a shock if GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are with the team in 2025 as well.