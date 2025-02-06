2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

If there’s anything that’s about to shake up the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s a potential Myles Garrett trade. Garrett might be 29 years old but he’s still a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and will easily command a minimum of a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns shouldn’t settle for anything less than a stellar offer for the best defensive player in franchise history, but this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is going to explore a Myles Garrett trade to an NFC contender who might take over the conference next year if they can pull this move off: The Detroit Lions.

For the purposes of this mock draft, we’re going to say the Lions trade a 1st-round pick in 2025 to the Browns for Garrett, and you can assume they have high future picks in the haul as well. But nothing else in the first two rounds of the 2025 draft. What would the 2025 NFL Draft look like if the Lions traded for Myles Garrett to try and win Super Bowl LX?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round predictions with Myles Garrett trade idea

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

It’s a new era for the Tennessee Titans with general manager Mike Borgonzi coming in from the Kansas City Chiefs. If there’s one thing Borgonzi understands, it’s that you’ve got to have a quarterback with some guts who can lead your team in clutch moments. Although he’s not a perfect prospect (who is?), Cam Ward could be the type of guy he wants to build around in Tennessee.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Myles Garrett out, Abdul Carter in. No pressure or anything, rook. The Browns are in shambles at the moment. They don’t have a franchise quarterback despite investing an unprecedented $230 million in Deshaun Watson, not to mention the king’s ransom of draft picks it took to get him. They’re taking this thing down to the studs in 2025 and I think a Myles Garrett trade is probably for the best.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The tricky thing with Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL mock draft predictions is that you get the sense that it’s a very real thing that he will only play for certain teams. The Browns, for instance, are probably not a realistic option for him. The Giants with Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy, however? This is a spot that Prime might allow his son to play, even with the potential of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll having one foot out the door.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

It might feel like a little bit of a reach for the Patriots to take Will Campbell here, but can you really put a price on protecting Drake Maye? The tough part is, you don’t find big-time offensive tackles often available in NFL free agency. You might have to overpay in the NFL Draft a bit and there will be competition for Campbell. Instant starter, even if he’s not the best overal player on the board here.