In a shocking bit of news, the Cleveland Browns saw their best player, Myles Garrett, request a trade. Which teams make the most sense? Oh boy, this is an insane piece of news to see on Monday. The long-time Browns' defender is now wanting out of Cleveland, and I am not sure you can even blame him here.

Garrett is building a Hall of Fame career and wants some playoff success. It's not a shock that a player of his caliber is wanting to play for a new team. Had the Browns traded for the Houston Texans' version of Deshaun Watson, we probably aren't having this conversation, but the Watson trade has know blown up in their face so much that their best player wants out.

These three teams make the most sense.

3 logical destinations for Browns DE Myles Garrett after trade request

Detroit Lions

Perhaps where most of our minds went, the Detroit Lions feel like the most fun destination for Myles Garrett. The Lions don't necessarily need another elite pass rusher, as they do have Aidan Hutchinson, but Garrett fits into their culture, and with the team losing Aaron Glenn to a head coaching job, they may feel compelled to field the most talented defense in the NFL to lessen the blow of losing Glenn.

Arizona Cardinals

A team that won eight games in 2024 with an average-at-best roster, the Arizona Cardinals simply need more talent on either side of the ball. Myles Garrett would elevate their defense - and I would even encourage you to name five starters on the Cardinals' defense...

The team simply needs more talent on both sides of the ball to get to that next level in the NFC. Garrett would be sent out of the conference and into a situation where he could contribute to a frisky-good team in 2025.

Washington Commanders

A team that runs a 4-3 base defense is the Washington Commanders, who could use another player along the defensive front. The Commanders played with house money all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2024. They can absolutely afford to swing a major trade like this, as they have draft capital and cap space.

GM Adam Peters should strike this deal to take his team to the next level. Garrett would also probably love to play for an up-and-coming team like this if I had to guess. He's been on a dysfunctional team for years, so I am sure he would prefer to go to a team that is poised for long-term success.