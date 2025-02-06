2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Jaxson Dart in my latest three-round 2025 NFL mock draft, but here they settle for another stud in the trenches. You don’t see 330-pound defensive tackles moving like Kenneth Grant can all that often, but they seem to be cranking them out at Michigan these days. Grant is exactly the type of defensive player the Steelers covet and if there’s not a QB they want here, they go with the bread and butter.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Los Angeles Chargers are always going to want to be tough in the trenches under Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has always emphasized guys with versatility on the defensive line and players like Shemar Stewart with outstanding athletic traits and length. There’s a reason why so many Michigan players in recent years popped up on Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks” list. Stewart is cut from that same cloth.

23. Green Bay Packers: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers could go a variety of directions with this pick but we know general manager Brian Gutekunst can’t avoid athletic big men for the defensive side of the ball when they’re staring him in the face. Derrick Harmon was dominant at Michigan State, and he carried that dominance over to Oregon as well. He could help the Packers tremendously on the defensive front.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

If there’s one thing we know about this 2025 NFL Draft class, it’s that it’s absolutely stellar on the defensive line. A player like Walter Nolen would likely be among the top two interior defensive linemen in any given class normally, but there are so many guys in this class it’s hard to know where he’ll wind up. And he’s good enough that he could still go somewhere in the top 15 picks. But if the Vikings have a shot at him, this pick is a home run.