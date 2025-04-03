2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

9. New Orleans Saints: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

We’ve had Mike Green going as high as the top 10 of some mock drafts and he dropped to the 20s in another recent one. I don’t know exactly what to make of his stock right now because we don’t really have a fly on the wall in NFL buildings where they will be discussing his off-field situations in more detail. Teams will need to clear Green as a person before using a premium pick on him, but he might have the highest ceiling of any rusher in this class.

10. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I still believe that Ben Johnson is going to attempt to put together the same type of dominant running game in Chicago that we saw from his Lions teams. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bears take two backs from this class, even. D’Andre Swift wasn’t good enough for Johnson in Detroit, and I don’t know how long he’ll be for Chicago either. Omarion Hampton is being extremely over-hyped right now but his talent and athletic makeup could work well in this offense.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

After losing Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward in NFL Free Agency, the 49ers are down bad in the secondary. They need some dawgs for that group and there is no question that Jahdae Barron’s got that dawg in him. Playing safety, slot, outside corner, and dime linebacker at Texas, he’s one of the most versatile and smart players in this class, regardless of position. He would be an instant hit in San Francisco.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

This has become a bit more of a popular pick in 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions lately, and I can see why. Matthew Golden is capable of coming into the NFL and being a highly effective slot player immediately, and while his game is not exactly the same coming out, it’s possible he could be used in a very similar way in year one as what we saw from Ladd McConkey with the Chargers last year.