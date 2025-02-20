2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

The 2025 NFL mock draft frenzy is only just getting started. We’re merely a couple of weeks away from NFL Free Agency at this point. The NFL Scouting Combine is just a week away. Who said anything about the NFL having a true “off” season?

We’re fully into the NFL offseason at this point which means we need to be looking at any and every possible scenario.

In this 2025 NFL mock draft, we’re going to take a look at a scenario in which the Tennessee Titans make a somewhat surprising pick, but also a pick that is slowly gaining some popularity and credibility. Travis Hunter suffers a bit of a fall in this mock draft scenario, while the Cleveland Browns make a bold quarterback move early.

Nobody makes a wilder pick in this mock draft than the New York Jets, however, who take a huge swing at a quarterback some in their building are rumored to like.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Titans pass on QB, Jets make shocking pick at 7 overall

1. Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

More and more, it’s feeling like the Tennessee Titans are poised to potentially punt the quarterback situation to 2026 and go with a veteran bridge option in 2025. That’s probably not a terrible idea for GM Mike Borgonzi. He doesn’t need to immediately attach his reputation and job on a quarterback he doesn’t fully believe in. Whether the Titans take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, I think they’re in a great position to add a core, foundational player in this draft.

2. Cleveland Browns: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Unlike the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns are in a much more desperate and “break in case of emergency” kind of situation at the quarterback position. The sticky situation Deshaun Watson has put this franchise in might necessitate a selection like this. Although Cam Ward has some qualities that will make you want to rip your hair out, he’s a playmaker at the position with ice in his veins.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants must be kicking themselves over an egregiously bad 2025 offseason which also happened to be kind of good? It’s weird to say that, because the Giants added some core pieces like Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Tyrone Tracy, and a number of others. But the Giants also let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and run with the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. They passed on JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix, and the latter two look like they are going to be legit franchise QBs. They need to get someone in this class or Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are going to be gone.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

There are going to be a number of repeated and borderline boring selections in just about every 2025 NFL mock draft scenario throughout the offseason, and this is one of them. But Mike Vrabel’s strategy in the draft is predictable. We know Vrabel is going to prioritize the trenches and his franchise QB needs help on the offensive line. Will Campbell is the best offensive lineman, which means this is an easy, no-brainer type of selection.