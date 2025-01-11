2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new Top 5 mock draft ahead of Wild Card Round

The 2024 NFL regular season came and went in the blink of an eye, but you know what that means? We're officially entering 2025 NFL Draft season, which means you can expect a healthy dose of 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios for the next handful of months.

In addition to exploring different scenarios, we want to take a look at all of the latest rumors from around the league and do as much dot connecting as possible. There are certain prospects whose names already seem to be on the rise in league circles and every team picking in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft has major question marks from the top down as we enter the offseason.

So as we enter Wild Card weekend of the NFL Playoffs, let's take an updated look at the top five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and what each team's plan of action could be.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Penn State star Abdul Carter shakes up top five picks

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

At this stage, I am anything but sold that the Tennessee Titans are going to take a quarterback 1st overall, but the next couple of months could change that dramatically. Cam Ward is a fascinating player whose grades at this point are anything but unanimous, but he probably has the most natural playmaking ability out of any quarterback in this class.

We could be overthinking it, but you can't help but wonder how much it's going to affect Shedeur Sanders in the pre-draft process when teams start looking at all of the sacks he took at Colorado and how many were not exactly the fault of the offensive line.

Ward is a playmaker out there and could add a dynamic layer to Brian Callahan's offense in Tennessee.

2. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft (and it's still very early), I find myself less and less confident that Shedeur Sanders is going to be a lock to go within the top three picks.

We know that Deion Sanders is going to do a ton of campaigning with teams on behalf of his son, but there are valid question marks about his game and how quickly he'll be able to adjust at the next level.

With that in mind, there are a lot of traits to love about Sanders as well. He's shown a great ability to distribute the ball. He's tough. He's got plenty of arm talent. The tools are there for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to work with especially given this Cleveland team is reeling from the horrendous Deshaun Watson trade/contract.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I think we officially have some serious competition to become the 1st non-QB off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter has generated the most hype up to this point and deservedly so. The guy was a total unicorn throughout the course of his college career playing both wide receiver and cornerback, and excelling at both. Dominating at both.

But Abdul Carter might have an even higher floor and just as high of a ceiling as a dominant edge player at the next level. This would be strengthening a strength for the Giants, who could also try to parlay this pick for JJ McCarthy if the Vikings make him available.

But that's a long shot. If they can't get the QB they want, the Giants just need to add the best building blocks possible.

4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

I have said this a million times on this website already, but in case you haven't heard it yet -- I love the idea of Travis Hunter being the WR1 of the future for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots luckily landed Maye with the 3rd overall pick in last year's draft and they might luck into the best all-around player in this year's draft as well if Hunter lasts this long. Hunter is as unique as they come with the best ball skills I've seen at the college level since Ja'Marr Chase at LSU.

With his outstanding ball skills, football IQ, and love for the game, he's going to have a long NFL career.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I think the Jacksonville Jaguars would love to add Abdul Carter to one of the league's worst pass rush units, and perhaps they would even prefer Will Johnson's Michigan teammate Mason Graham here to add to their defensive front.

But this Jaguars defense just needs building blocks at the premier positions and Johnson might have a bigger instant impact at the NFL level than Graham or anyone else in this slot.

The star outside cornerback has great ball skills and instincts, he's a playmaker, and he's technically very sound. He has the look of a guy who will quickly be in the Pro Bowl discussion at the next level.