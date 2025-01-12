2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Pittsburgh Steelers do have a need at the CB position and get one in Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. Pittsburgh was able to grab Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State, so they got a viable WR. This is clearly the franchise prioritizing their needs above anything else, as WR and CB have to be their top two needs.

But them making a big splash at the QB position in 2025 is also something that would not surprise me at all.

54. New England Patriots (via CAR) - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The New England Patriots have another second-round pick and will now address the defensive side of the ball by taking EDGE Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss. The Pats cannot totally neglect the defense this offseason. Even though 2025 will be about making Drake Maye work, the Pats still do have some defensive needs, so this is a wise selection. It does seem like Mike Vrabel is on his way to be their new head coach.

55. Houston Texas - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

A former NFL linebacker himself, Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans might pound the table for some help in the middle of the defense. Barrett Carter is the selection here as the Texans look to take a sizeable step forward in 2025. They broke out in 2023, regressed a bit in 2024, and have to figure something out in 2025.

They are honestly kind of lucky the AFC South was very weak this past season. Them in their current state will not sustain success in this league.

56. Green Bay Packers - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The Green Bay Packers have another selection on the defensive side of the ball and grab TJ Sanders from South Carolina. The one position that I do think they can make a sizeable upgrade in this offseason is at the WR position. They have a ton of talent there, but they do not have a clear-cut WR1. That, to me, is a problem.

However, the Packers are looking to continue to add to their defense and bring in some support up front with Sanders.