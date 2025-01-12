2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

9. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New Orleans Saints have to rebuild their roster, period. The team has a ton of bloated contracts with aging veteran players occupying them. The first order of business should be to cut Derek Carr, but I am not sure Mickey Loomis is serious enough to do that. The Saints’ best course of action would be to make sure the trenches are as stout as possible.

I went with Mykel Williams for the Saints in this NFL mock draft. Replacing some of the lost juice up front could be a good start, and it’s clear that they are out of range for one of the top QB prospects. Heck, Loomis got them into this mess, so why is he also the one to get them out? I am not sure what’s going on over in New Orleans…

10. Chicago Bears - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Chicago Bears have to shore up their offensive line, and if they were to hire Ben Johnson, Johnson is surely going to agree, as the current Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator has the best offensive line in football, so without a competent OL, no offense will succeed.

The Bears take the top guard in the NFL Draft in Tyler Booker to begin their process of rebuilding that unit. If the OL is shored up, the Bears are going to be dangerous on offense in 2025 and beyond.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Potentially losing Charvarius Ward in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers do have to bring in another cornerback, so Will Johnson heads west and goes to San Fran. The Niners are in an interesting spot - they probably need to rip this thing down to the studs and rebuild, as many of their best players are old and are on huge contracts.

However, I do not think Kyle Shanahan wants to do that, so it may be another year where they just try to run it back, even though they shouldn’t. The 49ers pick Will Johnson in this NFL mock draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The most predictable pick of this mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys take Ashton Jeanty form Boise State. Jeanty was the best RB in the country in 2024 and could give Dallas an elite threat on the ground. The Cowboys do have a decent roster base, but they won’t win the big game with Dak Prescott under center. Dallas could also target another WR with the 12th overall pick, but RB is a bigger need.