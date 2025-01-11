The NFL Draft is a little over three months away, so it's right around the corner. Let's whip up a top 10 mock draft ahead of Wild Card Weekend. As the days and weeks go by, we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. In about a month, the 2024 NFL Season will be over for good, and we can then begin looking toward the free agency period.

The NFL Combine then follows, and we'll soon be in April for the 2025 NFL Draft. This could be one of the more interesting drafts in recent memory, as there is not a deep QB class, and the overall top-end talent does not seem to be there at all.

This could force some teams to get very creative in what they do, especially those teams who are picking inside the top 10.

Let's crack open another top 10 NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 mock draft ahead of Wild Card Weekend

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Right now if I had to guess, the Tennessee Titans probably end up taking Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have the no.1 overall pick and obviously need a quarterback. Will Levis did not make enough of a jump for them in year two, and with the Titans shockingly firing GM Ran Carthon, they may want to hit the reset button with the QB room.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is the selection for the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick in this NFL mock draft. Shedeur Sanders heading to the Browns just does not feel like a good fit at all, so the Browns opt for the next best thing and bolster their trenches ahead of a crucial 2025 season. We do know that Deshaun Watson had a setback with his Achilles recovery, so the Browns' QB situation is totally up in the air.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders heads to the New York Giants with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this feels like a consolation prize. Giants' GM Joe Schoen somehow managed to pass up JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, and Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of Malik Nabers.

That is 'how to not build a roster 101' from Schoen, who is somehow survived another year. The Giants have to take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft if they are unable to pull-off something major like a shocking trade for McCarthy.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots have to beef up their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, period. Failure to do so is going to ruin the development of Drake Maye, who looked great in 2024. In this NFL mock draft, the Pats opt to take Will Campbell in hopes that he can cut it in the NFL as a left tackle. If not, they may have to kick him inside to guard, which still isn't a bad thing by any means.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter heads to a state with no income tax and gets picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Jags could use help at both WR and CB, and if Hunter is serious about playing both positions, there might not be a better fit than Jacksonville.

The Jags fired Doug Pederson but are bringing back Trent Baalke in a move that does not seem to be all that popular. We'll see if Baalke can figure this thing out once and for all. Travis Hunter was the best player in the country in the college football season.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold with Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft. They opt to continue building their weaponry on offense by taking Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona in this NFL mock draft. They seem to be setting the stage for a major QB acquisition at some point, and with how this offseason is projected to go, it would not shock me if the Raiders ended up trading for a passer.

Could they be one of the desperate teams that throw $100 million at Sam Darnold in free agency? You never know.

7. New York Jets -Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson, the talented CB from Michigan, heads to play for the New York Jets, a team that did see some improved play from QB Aaron Rodgers down the stretch. Rodgers is clearly not a long-term option for the Jets, but he does seem to have enough left in the tank and is one of the 32 best QBs in the NFL right now.

There may not be another viable avenue for the Jets to take in 2025 than to run it back with Rodgers as the QB1 and perhaps a mid-round QB behind him. With no viable QB to take at pick seven, the Jets beef up their defense.

8. Carolina Panthers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Carolina Panthers might have something here with Bryce Young, who seemed to benefit from that in-season benching a while ago. The Panthers can absolutely go into 2025 with Young as their QB1. Two areas I would hope they address is at WR to try and find young a top-tier weapon, and also along their defensive line.

This is one of the worst defenses in football, and it's a unit that lacks a high-end pass rush threat. I mocked Abdul Carter to Carolina with pick eight. A defense being able to get off the field consistently is a huge help to the QB, and the opposite is true. This is going to be a huge year for Carolina where things really need to come together.

9. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

In a bit of a shock pick, the New Orleans Saints take Tyler Warren, the best TE in the country. This is a very deep TE class, but the Saints decide to use their first-round pick on the position. New Orleans has long-term needs all across their roster, so approaching the NFL Draft with a 'best player available' approach would be a wise move.

10. Chicago Bears - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons' college football season prematurely ended due to a knee injury, but everything I have read on the player tells me that he is one of the top, if not the top tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Chicago Bears could stand to improve at both tackle positions, and I would not be shocked if GM Ryan Poles also took to free agency to help improve the OL.

Drafting and developing the tackle positions is the best practice here. The team can chance some free agents along the interior. Josh Simmons heads to Chicago.