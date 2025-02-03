2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected quarterback sneaks into the first round

25. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans find some more help along their defensive line and keep a strength as just that - a strength. Tyleik Williams is the pick here at the bottom of the first round.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The LA Rams do need some juice in the middle of their defense, so they grab Jalon Walker from Georgia, who also has some outside linebacker potential as well. Walker might be the full package.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden could end up being the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft. Is that even possible in the first round? The Baltimore Ravens grab Lamar Jackson another weapon and give what is likely to be a three-time MVP more ammo.

28. Detroit Lions - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions getting Emeka Egbuka does seem kind of unfair, but here we are. Detroit will load up on offense here in this NFL mock draft. I would expect the team to address both sides of the ball, but they can really go in a number of different directions here given how talented the roster is.

29. Washington Commanders - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Some more help along the offensive line would be a perfect for the Washington Commanders. Josh Simmons is a great pick at the bottom of the first round.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills continue to get younger along the defensive line and take the high-energy Walter Nolen at pick 30.

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Philadelphia Eagles may have some work to do along their offensive line in 2025. It would not shock me if they were only able to retain one of Milton Williams and Zack Baun. I bet they prefer to keep Baun, so that could leave them with a need along their defensive line. Kenneth Grant is the pick here.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

To finish up this NFL mock draft, the Kansas City Chiefs take a DB in Jahdae Barron who has the ability to line up just about everywhere in the secondary. This would be a huge get for the Chiefs.