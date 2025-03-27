The 2025 NFL Draft could bring a ton of drama at the very top. Could we see a shocking team trading up for QB Shedeur Sanders? The New York Giants have made the NFL Draft quite interesting with their recent QB moves. They've signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson recently, which some now speculating that a QB at pick three is off the board.

This could be the case - as the G-Men might be targeting someone in the middle rounds, or with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll on the hot seat, they could simply target the best player available. With the draft now about one month away, it's beginning to turn into crunch time for certain teams.

Could we see a shocking team trading up to take Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team trades up for QB Shedeur Sanders

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick is pretty likely if you ask me. The Titans have invested a ton of money into their offensive line and seem poised to insert a rookie QB into the situation.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I truly don't think we'll see the Cleveland Browns taking a QB unless the Titans pass up on Cam Ward. Abdul Carter is the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and also plays a valuable position, so this could be a logical choice for GM Andrew Berry. If you ask me, Kirk Cousins will end up on the Browns in the coming weeks.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NYG) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Surprise! With the Pittsburgh Steelers missing out on a few veteran QBs, and with the possibility that Aaron Rodgers retires, them taking a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could be on the table. This would be the way for the Steelers to sustain long-term success, especially if Sanders can be the guy. I have seen people compare Sanders to pocket passers like Geno Smith and Jared Goff, but only time will tell if the son of Deion Sanders can cut it in the NFL.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

A competent left tackle for the New England Patriots would do wonders for this offensive line that has already added Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury. The OL unit is still not solidified yet, so LT being on the table at pick four is very much in play. Mike Vrabel, their new head coach, may want someone who can bring a nasty edge to the roster, and I believe Will Campbell can do just that.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Heisman Trophy winner in 2024, Travis Hunter is plenty good enough to sustain a long-term NFL career at cornerback and wide receiver, and I would be shocked if he only played one of those positions during his career. He heads to the Jags in this mock draft.