2025 NFL Mock Draft: Updated draft order following Week 5 games
After five weeks in the 2024 NFL Season, the projected draft order for the 2025 NFL Draft is flat-out shocking to say the least. Through five weeks, the draft order is slowly but surely beginning to take shape. Some of the worst teams in the NFL will remain atop the NFL Draft pecking order.
But there are some very unexpected teams who are picking inside the top-10 as of now. There are still about 12 games left for each team, so there is a long way to go, but as we have done each week, let's get into the updated draft order following Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Which teams picking inside the top-10 come as a surprise?
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Updated draft order following Week 5 games
10. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)
Winning over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 was quite impressive. As of now, the Arizona Cardinals hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their issue is not coaching or QB, but it's simply overall roster talent. One more strong offseason for GM Monti Ossenfort could have this team ready to roll in 2025.
9. New York Jets (2-3)
The New York Jets were 2-1 through three games, and things seemed to be going in the right direction. But they've dropped two games in a row and just have little going for them at the moment. My take here is that the Jets not making the postseason would see head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas out of jobs.
8. Miami Dolphins (2-3)
The Miami Dolphins won in Week 5 and could be getting QB Tua Tagovailoa back in a couple of weeks as he recovers from another concussion. The Dolphins definitely need some more beef up front on both sides of the ball and just aren't a very physical team.
7. Tennessee Titans (1-3)
The Tennessee Titans had their bye in Week 5 and could be a team in the market for a first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they get one with the seventh pick?
6. Carolina Panthers (1-4)
Benching Bryce Young after two games was a bit of a shock, but the Carolina Panthers' offense has gotten going a bit with Andy Dalton of all people, so that kind of tells you the type of QB that Young is. The Panthers clearly need to bring in a new QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and having the sixth pick coul
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have just barely saved their season in Week 5, but they're still 1-4 on the season and are currently slated to pick no. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft. They need a franchise left tackle and another starter along the offensive line.
Can the Jaguars find a way to dig out of this mess they're in?
4. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
The Los Angeles Rams have been bitten by the injury bug for the second time in three seasons, and I, like many others, had insanely high hopes for this team. They're now in position to rip this thing down to the studs and rebuild. If you ask me, they should trade QB Matthew Stafford and begin re-tooling for life after Stafford.
They hold pick four in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Cleveland Browns (1-4)
The Cleveland Browns should take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and any mock draft that does not have them taking a first-round QB is flat-out wrong in my opinion. They need to pull the plug on the Deshaun Watson experiment and should not at all be biased by his contract.
I understand that his pact is fully guaranteed, but he's playing like a below-average backup. It's time for major change in Cleveland.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
You know what; I am not sure the Cincinnati Bengals have anything internally to believe they can turn this thing around. They have a top-flight offense but a bottom-3 defense, and the defense is bad.
The Bengals may end up making some coaching changes, but them being 1-4 was just not at all expected.
1. New England Patriots (1-4)
The New England Patriots currently holding the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is not at all surprising. Through a game and a half in the 2024 NFL Season, the Pats seemed to be more of a frisky team than originally thought, but they've totally bottomed-out and are playing as their talent and coaching indicates.
I feel like at some point we'll see rookie QB Drake Maye get some starts. The Patriots were never going to be competitive in 2024, and have a laundry list of needs approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.