2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
Another week, another 2025 NFL mock draft! In our latest mock, we roll out a full first round and include a major surprise at the top. It's always mock draft season here at NFL Spin Zone. For our latest mock, we'll use the current first-round order and use nflmockdraftdatabase.com for this mock itself.
And we'll create this mock before Thursday Night Football so each NFL team still has four games played. At this point, even through just one-quarter of the 2024 NFL Season, it's become pretty obvious which teams will end up struggling for most of the season.
The franchise QB eludes some of these squads as they try to make due with below-average passers. We may again see a ton of quarterbacks go early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but from what I have been able to gather, the talent at the top-end of the draft is not nearly as good as it was in 2024. Let's roll out our latest NFL mock draft with a major surprise at the top.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT LSU
The 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are the last remaining winless team in the NFL through four games. It's been a season to forget for the Jags, and this comes after again spending a ton of money in the offseason and inking QB Trevor Lawrence to a $275 million deal. While the issues with the Jags are not all Lawrence's fault, he's certainly not played nearly as well as some had hoped.
Head coach Doug Pederson also seems to be on his way out unless something major changes immediately. The Jaguars definitely need some offensive line help, so at pick no. 1 in this NFL mock draft, they'll go and get one of the best plug-and-play tackle prospects in sometime in Will Campbell.
Campbell should come in and immediately lock down the LT spot which should also make life that much easier for Lawrence. The Jaguars would still need, in my opinion, at least one more solid starter along their offensive line, but Campbell is a great start.
2. Miami Dolphins - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Surprise! A quarterback for the Miami Dolphins? Yep. The Dolphins clearly miss Tua Tagovailoa, as they have turned into perhaps the worst team in the NFL without him in the lineup. Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions at the NFL level, and some have said that he should retire to save his brain, which makes sense.
Well, even with the Dolphins inking Tagovailoa to a four-year extension over the offseason, they get an insurance policy in Carson Beck, one of the best QBs in the nation and someone who could sit a year or two in Miami. It just does not feel like Tua Tagovailoa is going to last much longer with this franchise.