2025 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-5 draft order approaching Week 8
The 2025 NFL Draft is still about six months away, but let's take a look at the top-5 order as we approach Week 8 of the 2024 season. Most of the teams that are currently picking inside the top-5 may end up taking a QB in the NFL Draft. The main issue here is that the upcoming QB class does not seem to be as strong as the 2024 class is shaping up to be.
And the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class may be the next strong one, so certain teams who need a franchise QB may be in no man's land in 2025. There is still a long ways to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, but let's look at the current top-5 draft order.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-5 draft order approaching Week 8
5. New York Jets (2-5)
Of all the two-win teams in the NFL this year, the New York Jets currently have the highest draft pick. It's been a pathetic season for New York, a team that has already fired their head coach and made a major trade for Davante Adams. The Jets have no identity and have to accept that QB Aaron Rodgers is washed.
Taking a QB with this pick in the 2025 NFL Draft should be what the Jets consider,
4. Tennessee Titans (1-5)
The Tennessee Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, so they may be angling toward building for the future, as second-year QB Will Levis is a disaster, so the Titans must also look at taking a QB in the upcoming NFL Draft. First-year head coach Brian Callahan may get to have a heavy influence on what the Titans do with their first-round pick in 2025.
3. Cleveland Browns (1-6)
Yet another team currently picking in the top-5 that needs to take a QB, the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, and while backup QB Jameis Winston is capable, he's obviously not a long-term answer, so the Browns must do their homework on the QB class in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. Carolina Panthers (1-6)
The Carolina Panthers make it four of the current five teams picking in the top-5 that need to reset with a rookie quarterback. Bryce Young is rapidly approaching all-time bust territory, which is just not ideal. The team is just a mess and might just be the most dysfunctional team in the NFL not named the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps owner David Tepper can quit meddling in the football decisions and let the professionals build the roster. That might warrant a larger chance of long-term success.
1. New England Patriots (1-6)
Rookie QB Drake Maye has actually looked quite good in his two starts, so the New England Patriots may have something cooking there. The team is in desperate need of offensive line and wide receiver help, so that is very likely where the Patriots go with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and depending on who the Pats have where on their big board, I truly would not be surprised to see them trade out of the top pick for a team who wants a QB.
The Pats have several urgent needs on offense, as they need multiple starters to build around Drake Maye, so the team trading down, getting more draft capital, and rebuilding that way could be the right path for them. The focus should now be to do whatever it takes to help Maye develop.