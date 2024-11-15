2025 NFL mock draft: Updated Top-5 mock draft predictions heading into Week 11
There's still plenty of time for a lot of teams to make waves in the 2024 NFL season, but a lot of teams are already onto the 2025 NFL Draft. This is not a class for the faint of heart, either. Although there are some big names coming out, it's very clear that the inclusion of NIL at the collegiate level as well as the ridiculous amount of eligibility guys are getting these days has changed the landscape of the NFL Draft for the foreseeable future.
The depth of each class is significantly weakened due to the fact that underclassmen have less incentive to declare. With that being said, it's only a matter of time before teams start trading picks to try and move up for guys they are targeting on their lists.
For the time being, all 32 NFL teams have their respective first-round picks which is rather unprecedented as long as I've been in this business. Although we'll have our weekly full 2025 NFL Mock Draft update coming, we're going to try and project just the top five picks for right now and give a bit of an update on quarterback stock, teams picking in the top five, and more.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the top-5 picks before Week 11 of the NFL season
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to picking 1st overall in the NFL Draft, having just done it in both 2021 and 2022 (Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker). The Jags haven't been able to build a winning team despite their favorable NFL Draft slotting, and even with a Super Bowl-winning head coach, this is their fate heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season. Not good.
Luckily for them, the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class is Travis Hunter, who is obviously a non-quarterback. Although I bet if Hunter tried, he could figure it out...
But Hunter is such a unique case in today's NFL. I think a lot of people are under the impression that he's going to have to pick one position at the next level, but I'd be willing to bet we see him play a lot of one and a little of both. He's elite both as a cornerback and wide receiver prospect.
2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The New York Giants are thanking their lucky stars that the team picking 1st overall doesn't need a quarterback, because they desperately need one.
Desperately.
Daniel Jones is not him. He's not the guy. You hate to see it, but it's true. The Giants need a true leader and playmaker at that position and we'll see what Cam Ward brings to the table. Ward has grown his game tremendously since being at Miami and is one of the most clutch playmakers in college football. He might not be a top-5 prospect in this class, is the only isse.
3. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The supply and demand at the quarterback position this offseason is going to make the NFL must-see TV even when nothing is being televised. The quarterback carousel spins round and round every single year, but it always feels like so many teams are getting left out.
The Titans thought they might have something in 2023 second-round pick Will Levis, but it's not looking like Levis is truly a viable long-term option for them. Jalen Milroe, on the other hand, would rev this fan base up significantly and would give the Titans a dynamic dual-threat at the position.
The way Milroe dominated the Alabama victory over LSU was the type of thing that gets you remembered for a long time at the collegiate level. He's going to be an interesting player to monitor at the game's most important position because there is still a lot of growth needed in his overall game.
4. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Cleveland Browns will hopefully position themselves a little bit better for a quarterback by the time this season is over. If they can come away from this draft with one of Cam Ward or Jalen Milroe, I think they'll take the shot.
I know this is going to sound terrible, but I don't think Deion Sanders will allow his son to play for the Browns. I just don't see it happening. I know that people probably don't believe that kind of thing can actually happen, but where there's a will there's a way. Deion is going to make sure his son goes to a franchise that can set him up for long-term success, and the Browns are not that, historically speaking.
Instead, Cleveland gets one of the best defensive players on the board in Penn State's ultra-athletic Abdul Carter, who pairs with Myles Garrett for the time being and will eventually take the torch as the top pass rusher in town.
5. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
I'm not completely sure that Deion would led Shedeur go to the Raiders, either, but I think he could at least be sold here.
Tom Brady now has minority ownership stake in the Raiders and Shedeur would be going to a situation where I mean heck...Deion might even be able to be his coach in the semi-near future. You just never know.
Sanders is not the most overwhelming prospect when it comes to his arm talent or athletic traits, but he's a heck of a passer and he's got the clutch gene. He's a smart processor and is typically accurate with the football. The Raiders are just so desperate for a quarterback here that getting Shedeur in the building might feel like a gift from the football gods immediately.