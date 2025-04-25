2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal Cowboys mock draft after great first-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys made a solid selection in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but what should they do with their Day 2 selections? Oddly enough, this is now the third OL player named Tyler projected to be in their starting lineup, which includes Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys did make a good pick to bolster the trenches, but more work is done for this team as we approach Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which includes selections in the second and third rounds. Let's get into a Day 2 Dallas Cowboys mock draft.

Cowboys Mock Draft: Where does the team go after Tyler Booker?

12. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Cowboys took Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick. Booker has a high floor as a guard in the NFL and should immediately be able to come into the lineup and solidify one of the guard spots for years to come. This marks yet another high OL investment for Dallas in recent years, joining two other players named Tyler with their Guyton and Smith selections.

44. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Darius Alexander could help bolster their defensive line, and could be a great pick for the Cowboys in the second round with the 44th overall selection. Dallas being able to bolster the trenches on either side of the ball is a great move for them. Perhaps the Cowboys are dysfunctional after all?

76. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

The Cowboys must get another running back in the building, and they do just that by taking DJ Giddens from Kansas State with the 76th selection in this mock draft. An improved run game with Booker and Giddens could be what this offense has been missing.

Would this Day 2 NFL mock draft be a good haul for the Dallas Cowboys?