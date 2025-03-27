2025 NFL Offseason: Kirk Cousins has an obvious starting job next year

Kirk Cousins is still on the Atlanta Falcons roster, and probably still thinks he can start for a team in 2025. He just might be right. The QB was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr during the 2024 NFL Season. The Falcons had just signed Cousins to a $180 million deal last offseason.

It turned out to be one of the worst free agency signings in quite some time, and them drafing Penix to top it all off created an awkward situation for the franchise. With Penix clearly their long-term plans, the team surely hopes to trade Kirk Cousins.

The QB turns 37 years old in August and may only have a few more years in him. Some may think that he's totally gone given how he played at times in 2024, but only time will tell.

Fortunately for Cousins, there does seem to be a viable starting job for him in 2025.

Kirk Cousins should start for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Season

In 2018 and 2019, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was with the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins as the QBs coach and the interim offensive coordinator. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined, Cousins threw for 7,901 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He had a stellar 103 rating, and the Vikings went 18-12-1 in his 31 starts.

It's clear that Cousins probably valued Stefanski quite a bit, as he was one of the most efficient QBs during this two-year stretch. We all know why the Browns are in the position they are in - the Deshaun Watson trade blew up in their face to say the least, and they need to find a temporary and competent QB solution.

I think in an ideal world, the Browns trade for Cousins, reunite him with Kevin Stefanski, and take a QB somewhere in the second or third-round range in the 2025 NFL Draft. This does set up a present and future solution. There is reason to believe that Kirk Cousins, another year removed from his Achilles injury, could be efficient under center.

A potential rookie QB in the room with Cousins and Stefanski would surely help with his own development. Following the 2025 NFL Season, the Browns could likely cut or trade Cousins and insert what would be their second-year QB.

It does seem viable when you type it out, but I am sure it could be a bit more difficult when applied. But to me, Kirk Cousins will end up on the Cleveland Browns at some point.