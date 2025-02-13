With 2025 NFL Free Agency right around the corner, let's predict where five of the biggest names will sign this offseason. One of the most exciting and active times of the NFL year is when free agency opens, and it will begin about one month from now. Yet again there is a strong free agency class for teams to use.

And in recent years, teams have been using free agency to try and cap-off their team builds. However, there is not a secret formula in free agency, and teams that usually always spend a lot in FA do not see that type of success.

Free agency is also a time where some players do get overpaid, and that's kind of where certain NFL teams can get themselves in trouble. There is going to be a ton of money thrown around in free agency this cycle. Let's try to predict where some of the top free agents of the 2025 cycle will sign.

2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where big-name free agents will sign

Tee Higgins - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers need a consistent target like Tee Higgins to match up nicely with Ladd McConkey, their stud rookie wide receiver from the 2024 NFL Season. At the moment, it might seem hard for the Cincinnati Bengals to retain Higgins given how cheap they are. And while that sounds crass, it's true.

Tee Higgins may find a much stronger offer from another team. The LA Chargers could be the perfect fit for Higgins in terms of the contract and the actual skill level of the team he wants to be on. I am sure Higgins isn't just going to take the highest deal, because what if it comes from a terrible team? He may have to balance out the money and the type of team he signs with.

Let's predict that Tee Higgins signs with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This would close the gap that much more in the AFC West between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, who got blown out in the Super Bowl.