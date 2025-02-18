Let's roll out more predictions for free agency and predict where a handful of top free agents will sign this cycle. The free agency class for 2025 certainly has some notable names that can become immediate contributors for potential new teams.

NFL teams have to take free agency carefully, as signing the wrong player or overpaying for someone can be a flat-out disaster. And we do typically see multiple free agents 'flubs' every single offseason. That likely isn't going to change here in 2025.

There are many notable free agents set to hit the open market next month. Let's predict where five of the top FA names will sign in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where some top free agents will sign

Jevon Holland - Minnesota Vikings

Jevon Holland figures to be one of the top safeties on the market this coming offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are going to be pretty bare in the secondary next month, go GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is going to have his work cut out for him in this area.

Not only that, but the Vikings will also have to figure out how they want to approach their QB situation. With as much attention that as come the team's way regarding their QB situation, it has made us forget about their secondary. The Vikes won 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season and clearly have something special brewing.

They could sign Jevon Holland to fill one of the starting safety spots that could be vacated by Cam Bynum and Harrison Smith. Minnesota would also be in the market for a free agent cornerback as well. This could be a crucial offseason for Brian Flores and the defense. Let's predict that the team pursues and signs Jevon Holland on a free agency contract.

Holland will surely cost top-dollar, and with cap space to spend, the Minnesota Vikings can absolutely afford a signing like this.