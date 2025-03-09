With free agency right around the corner, let's look at three NFL teams who could be extremely aggressive on the open market. Teams who are aggressive in free agency could be on the cusp of turning into a contender or have missed on so many draft picks that they need FA to rebuild parts of their roster.

Like most years, the free agency class does have a good bit of talented players who could blossom on new teams, but there is always a risk that a certain free agent addition just isn't going to work out for whatever reason.

The legal tampering period begins on Monday, so let's look at three teams who could end up being extremely aggressive in free agency.

2025 NFL Offseason: Teams who could be extremely aggressive in free agency

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have plenty of cap space this offseason and have every reason to use free agency to fill some of their roster holes. This team will have already traded for Deebo Samuel and could be on the lookout for yet another wide receiver addition.

They also may pursue upgrades along the offensive line and may see how much a top-tier pass rusher costs. The team hit the nail on the head with their Jayden Daniels selection, and they have all of a sudden found themselves on the cusp of being great.

Washington won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and could contend for the NFC East next year. With Jayden Daniels being on his rookie deal, it gives GM Adam Peters every single reason to add some talent in free agency.

Now yes, you don't want to go overboard, but it would be hard to not trust Peters and head coach Dan Quinn if they did indeed spend a ton of money this free agency cycle. This could end up being the next truly elite team in the NFL, and the NFC could end up being wide open in 2025 and beyond.