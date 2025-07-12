2025 NFL Offseason: Top free agents remaining as training camp approaches

Justin Simmons, SAF

Playing for the Denver Broncos from 2016-2023 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, Justin Simmons is again a free agent late into the process but has been a very good safety for nearly a decade in the NFL. Simmons has multiple interceptions in every single year of his NFL career but has never been to the playoffs.

The veteran defensive back is surely looking to latch onto a contender for 2025, and for good reason. Any team that does realize they need a key safety boost should give Simmons a call. He's also quite sound in coverage as well.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

A former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore is now searching for his sixth team in as many years and suited up for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season. The veteran CB has started 173 regular season games in the NFL and has 32 interceptions.

DeMarcus Walker, DE

DeMarcus Walker is actually kind of underrated. He's had no fewer than two sacks in each year since 2021 and has had 16 QB hits in each of the last three seasons. He had a career-high seven sacks in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans and also added a career-high 10 tackles for loss in that same season.

In 2024 with the Chicago Bears, Walker racked up 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits, so he's a productive rusher for sure.

Kyzir White, LB

Still only 29 years old, Kyzir White has played for the Chargers, Eagles, and Cardinals in his seven-year NFL career. In 2024 with the Cardinals, White played in all 17 games and had three passes defended, 2.5 sacks, 137 total tackles, and nine tackles for loss. It's actually quite a shock that a good linebacker like White isn't on an NFL team right now.

Julian Blackmon, SAF

Julian Blackmon played the first five years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and has 66 regular season games under his belt. Only set to play in his age-27 season, Blackmon had three interceptions, four passes defended, and 86 total tackles in 2024. Blackmon being a free agent is another shock, as he's a productive player and still young.

Many teams could find an upgrade at safety by signing the veteran safety.